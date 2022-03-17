Weaver ranked 3rd in state for elementary archery

As archery continues to rise in popularity across Kentucky, a local school holds the bragging rights to one of the top elementary level archers in the state.
Bella Weaver, a 5th-grade student at Campground Elementary, is one of several Laurel County students who qualified for the state archery championship in Louisville last weekend.
The daughter of Whitney and Ashley Weaver, this 5th grader was ranked 3rd in the elementary division across the Commonwealth, with a score of 275, falling just shy of the perfect mark of 300.
The state competition involved the team members shooting three rounds from 10 meters and 15 meters with the scores being tabulated for the overall score.
Weaver said she had been shooting archery for four years and that she enjoyed the sport that is rising in popularity across the state.
"You get your score by shooting bubbles (marks) on the target," she said. "You earn medals for your scores."
Weaver and the 23 other archery team qualifiers were treated with a parade around the school on Thursday afternoon, escorted by fire trucks from Campground Fire Department and cheered on by students and staff.
"We're really proud of them," said Principal Likins. "The parade is a send-off for them as they'll be leaving on Friday for the state competition."
Campground Elementary archery coach Whitney Weaver said he was proud of the students at Campground and other schools who qualified for the state competition.
"I also am the archery coach at North Middle and North High schools," he said. "We also have several elementary teams going to state - Bush, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Wyan-Pine Grove, East Bernstadt and I think London has a team competing too. Archery is growing in the school system and in the state and we're proud to have students achieve in that area as well."
The results of the competition were not available at press time Tuesday evening.
