London attorney Scott Webster was recently commissioned as Special Justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky by Governor Matthew Bevin. He served in that role at the Supreme Court chambers in the Kentucky Capitol building in Frankfort.
The commission resulted from the recusal of recently elected Justice Debra Lambert. Justice Lambert had served on the Court of Appeals panel that the Supreme Court of Kentucky was being asked to review.
The appointment was for the purpose of hearing and deciding the case of Christopher Sloas vs. the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which involved an appeal from a criminal conviction in the Letcher Circuit Court.
Webster is a partner at Tooms, Dunaway & Webster in London, with an active law practice focusing on commercial litigation and transactions and contested estate matters.
“Serving as Special Justice was the professional honor of a lifetime," Webster said. "I was truly moved by being in that role in Frankfort in those hallowed chambers.”
Webster resides in London with his wife Rebecca and son Lincoln.
