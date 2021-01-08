Weddle files for 2022 Mayoral race: Cites change, growth and support of youth in campaign

Although the next Mayoral race is not until next year, a London man has already filed and posted his intent to run for mayor of London.
Randall Weddle, who is a business owner in London, posted his actions on his Facebook page which states:
"Today (January 6) I filed my letter of intent to run for Mayor of London in the 2022 race.
I've learned as a successful business owner that you have to be prepared to take on tough fights and make tough decisions to make a real difference in people's lives and that is what matters most.
To improve the quality of life for all of those around us is what our focus should be as the leaders in our community.
The quality of life in London must match the quality of our climate and atmosphere that we the people project.
Which we will enhance the quality of life even more than where it is now. Not only enhance but put action to the ideas we have. As we all know actions speak louder than words.
Quality of life also means quality jobs. And I want to create a climate that encourages businesses and entrepreneurs to follow their ingenuity and invest in their ideas.
I want to invest in the youth of London to ensure no one is left behind. Let's build for a better tomorrow; let's build for a bigger and brighter London."
Weddle said that his campaign would involve "no negativity" but will promote the growth and success of the community.
"I left here and came back and it's basically the same," he explained. "We've had growth but we need to build businesses. We need transparency in our government and the people should have access to their leaders. The people need to be able to share their ideas and help the city grow more."
Weddle said he has seen and heard discontent from residents in the area concerning the operations of the city's leaders.
"The Mayor's office should be open to the people," he continued. "Right now it's a swamp and I want things to change."
Some of the things Weddle posted on his Facebook page include:
• We don't just need more jobs, we need better paying jobs.
• We need to commit to upgrade our infrastructure to attract those jobs.
• I will continue to support all of our vital first responders.
• London will support our young people and help them stay local and raise their own families.
• London should be a regional destination for tourism of all types.
• Downtown London should be a vibrant place to visit while shopping locally.
• I will encourage every citizen to have input helping make London a better place to live.
• We should use all the assets at our disposal to seek and obtain outside funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.