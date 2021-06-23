Change.
That has been the theme of political campaigns over the years, and is one that London mayoral candidate Randall Weddle stresses as he launches his platform.
Weddle hosted a campaign event on Saturday at the London Community Center, telling those in attendance that change can only come if people vote for the person who can best do the job.
Weddle, who grew up in London, said he and his wife Victoria left the area because there were no good-paying jobs. But six companies later - two of which are international companies - the Weddles returned and hope to bring the same opportunity to London and Laurel County that they found successfully elsewhere.
"That's why I wanted to come back to London," he said. "We have to be accountable and I want that. People have to have hope in their lives. One individual can spark the change we need."
Weddle said, should he become mayor, that he hoped to bring in jobs that pay $20 to $30 an hour, because he knows the struggle of living on minimum wage or little above. He said he wants to see London and Laurel County continue to grow, and present opportunity to those wishing to improve their lives.
"Something needs to change," he repeated. "We need to run this city like a business. If elected, I want to start a coalition of businesses. We will meet every six months and talk about what we need."
He added that the city and county need persons in place who want to advance the entire county, not just a select few.
"It's not okay that you can't get a good job because you don't have the right last name," he said. "We've got to stop voting just because you're my buddy. We've got to run the city like a business and have accountability to the people."
Weddle said over 400 people had come out on Saturday to learn more about his campaign and to express their hope of London's growth and success in securing high paying jobs for residents in the area.
"We've gotten a lot of support," he said. "People are wanting a change here."
