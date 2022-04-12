Severe storms that ripped through sections of the county last week targeted residents of Hawk Creek and East Bernstadt - a harsh reminder of the tornado that destroyed property and killed 6 people 10 years ago in March 2012. Last week's storm caused property damage as well as power outages as trees were uprooted and buildings collapsed.
Wednesday's storms damage property, cause power outages
By Nita Johnson
Staff Writer
