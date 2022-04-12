Severe storms that ripped through sections of the county last week targeted residents of Hawk Creek and East Bernstadt - a harsh reminder of the tornado that destroyed property and killed 6 people 10 years ago in March 2012. Last week's storm caused property damage as well as power outages as trees were uprooted and buildings collapsed.

