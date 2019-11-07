Friday, Nov. 8
• Cumberland Valley Photography Show, Laurel County Public Library, during regular Library hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
• Saint Joseph London is hosting a "Walk to Remember" at noon on the Lake Walking Path. This is a day of remembrance, sharing and hope. "We walk to remember the loss of children dear, with empty arms and healing tears."
• Air Raid Trampoline Park's Anniversary Celebration. One hour jump with socks, $12; Giveways include Air Raid weekday party, 43" TV, 2 UK football tickets (for UK vs. Louisville on Nov. 30); 4 Ark Encounter tickets, 4 BB Riverboat Cruise tickets with free night stay at Best Western Plus Cincinnati Riverfront, $1 slice of pizza and fountain drinks. Events include live remote broadcasts from 99.5 KD County from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stilt walker and balloon artist, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Tiny Tallman featured on America's Got Talent), and live DJ, James Parker with Premier Parties from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Craft Extravaganza, London Community Center
• Minuteman Press is hosting a Blood Drive at their location on Ky. 192 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Cumberland Valley Photography Show, Laurel County Public Library, during regular Library hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
• Cumberland Valley Photography Show, Laurel County Public Library, during regular Library hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
• Military Appreciation Lunch at Wildcat Harley Davidson, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free food and drinks to all military members - active, former active and retired - with live music by Logan Gray. Food provided courtesy of Sgt. Ball's Mess Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.