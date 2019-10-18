Friday, Oct. 18
• Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers at Laurel County Library, 6 p.m.
• Moron Brothers at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
• Renfro Rock 'N Run 2019, 8 a.m., Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon
• Battle of Camp Wildcat, Wildcat Mountain; Battle Re-enactment at 2 p.m.
• Mountain Laurel Craft Extravaganza, London Community Center, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free admission
• Kentucky Just Us, Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Mt. Vernon (Renfro Valley), 3 p.m.
• Rodney Carrington Live, Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon
• Jackson County Fair Trade Days, 9 a.m., Bond Memorial Park, McKee, Ky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.