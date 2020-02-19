Traffic violations were the catalyst for traffic stops that netted a large quantity of illegal drugs over the weekend.
The first came on Friday afternoon on Keller Road, three miles west of London, after a traffic stop was conducted on a black Chevrolet Suburban that had a registration violation. During the traffic stop, deputies noted the driver - 35-year-old Travis Creech of Sinking Creek Road in London, appeared to be under the influence and was driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Further investigation led to the discovery of a large quantity of methamphetamine, pills that were not in their original container, marijuana and cash. Creech was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense; improper registration plate and numerous other traffic violations.
He was being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $25,000 cash bond and scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25. Detectives Bryon Lawson and Major Chuck Johnson made the arrest.
On Sunday afternoon, Deputy Allen Turner spotted a red Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck being driven by 23-year-old Dustin T. Morgan of Sally's Branch Road in London and knew that Morgan was driving on DUI-suspended license.
During the stop, Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 dog, Gotcha, arrived at the scene with Gotcha alerting on the vehicle. Deputies found methamphetamine, Gabapentin, needles, a quantity of plastic bags and a small scale.
Morgan was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; driving on DUI suspended license, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
He was being held under $25,000 fully secured bond and set for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Feb. 25.
Assisting in the investigation were Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Hunter Disney.
Early Monday morning brought the arrests of David Ronald Smith, 38, of Blossom Ridge Drive in Keavy and Randy Allen Lester, 35, of Paris Karr Road in Keavy after their vehicle - a silver Chevrolet Suburban - was parked behind a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway around 2:56 a.m. Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle and checks revealed that Lester had outstanding warrants.
Smith is now charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense. Lester is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense. He was also served with a warrant from Whitley County for failure to appear in court on several charges. Both men remain incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center with both of their bonds being $5,000 cash. Deputy James Fox made the arrests.
