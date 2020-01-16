After high winds and dangerous storms moved across Kentucky and the southern United States this past weekend, over 9,300 members of Jackson Energy Cooperative were left without power.
The total number of outages reached 132 before the weekend was over. All available Jackson Energy personnel, two crews from Inter-County Energy Cooperative, along with 11 contractor crews worked many long hours restoring service as a result of numerous downed trees and 12 broken poles that had to be replaced.
As of 1:40 a.m. Monday morning, all services to Jackson Energy members had been restored.
“At Jackson Energy, the safety of our members and employees is our number one priority. We appreciate all of our crews working safely, yet diligently, to restore service to our members,” said Carol Wright, President and CEO. “We are also thankful for our member service representatives who were on-hand to be a voice to our members when they phoned in.”
The number of members affected per county were as follows:
Lee County – 2,526
Owsley County – 458
Estill County – 1,453
Clay County – 1,231
Jackson County – 192
Laurel County – 2,238
Rockcastle County – 1,228
To report an outage, members are encouraged to call our automated phone system at 800-262-7480 or report the outage through their Smarthub app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.