She's a familiar face to many in the local community, stepping to the stage and captivating her audience with her musical talent.
At just 11 years old, Gabby Wells has already made an impact on her local community.
Now she's launching her singing career to a new level.
Wells has just released her first single, "Thank You," on her website, Gabby Wells Sings and on Instagram. That song can also be heard on YouTube and other music outlets.
"Thank You" is a tribute to the American soldier, an area with which Wells is familiar. Her father served in the U.S. Marines for four years and holds that military service in high regard.
"My dad has his dress blues on a wall in a shadow box," she said. "He cherishes his military service and has taught me about honoring veterans."
The idea for "Thank You" came from that teaching and was highlighted by Wells' collaboration with Nashville songwriter, Corey Lee Barker.
"He is amazing," said Wells' mother, Sherri. "She told him her idea and they put it together for a song."
Wells debuted her song at this year's World Chicken Festival on the Fourth Street stage (Kinetic by Windstream/Wildcat Harley Davidson stage).
"It's a tribute to the American soldier and the sacrifices they made," Sherri explained. "Gabby wanted to do a song about being thankful for our American veterans. Corey took the idea and just ran with it."
Barker is a popular fixture in creating songs from a mere idea. He has penned the songs for several of the Hallmark Christmas movies and excels in composing inspirational country music. Wells' idea of paying tribute to the American veterans is one that Barker jumped on immediately.
Wells, meanwhile, is continuing to spread her musical talent around the region and even into the national format. She recently performed at Keeneland where she sang the national anthem for the opening ceremonies on Oct. 16. She works through the Kimberly Taylor talent agency based in Atlanta. She is scheduled to perform her tribute to the American veteran during the annual Veterans Celebration in London on Saturday. Wells has also made appearances at local football games and the Laurel County Homecoming.
Wells began her singing career by just singing with her cousin.
"My cousin and I were on an app on my phone and were singing along with it," Wells said. "My mom heard us and started listening to us and said I had a good voice. She got me in singing lessons and I started singing in public."
That talent has garnered Wells some awards, even in her early stages of performing. She was the Youth Division winner of a Kentucky talent contest. Last year, she was took the title in the regional division of the 2018 Nashville Talent Showdown.
Juggling that with the duties of a student at South Laurel Middle School, Wells is also an advocate for the autistic population.
"Her brother is autistic and Gabby helps with him and advocates for autistic people," Sherri added.
Whatever the idea or whatever the inspiration, Wells continues to use her voice in an abundance of ways, whether it be to praise the veterans or advocate for autistic individuals. And she hopes that the future in both areas will bring awareness and appreciation to those who hear her words.
