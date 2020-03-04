A group of local businesses gathered in Sublimity Elementary’s gymnasium on Friday morning for Career Day. The event saw children from the third through fifth grades interact with representatives of various fields and occupations, getting an important look at some of their future career options.
Career Day was organized by Americorps service members Sarah Wagers, Hannah Wilkerson, and Stacy Bormann. They have been contacting and scheduling with parents of students and other local businesses and services. Americorps is a nonprofit program that offers various services to community’s nationwide. Wilkerson described the group’s presence at Sublimity.
“We do a little bit of everything here. We tutor. We do work in the family resources center, daycare, reading groups, serving the cafeteria, labs, etc. We do anything anybody needs,” she said.
Participating groups included the London Fire Department, the London Police Department, Laurel County Transport, St. Joseph Health, Baptist Health, CASA, Forcht Bank, Martin’s Peterbuilt, the Sentinel-Echo, JD Electrical, and others. Students were brought in groups determined by their grade level and given free rein to speak with whichever groups they wished.
“It gives the students an in-depth perspective on just how many diverse occupations are out there. We get the ones you think of, like firefighters and policemen, and teachers. But there are also positions you would never think of. Speaking specifically, we had a bunch of different types of people in the medical field come today, everything from nurses to occupational therapists,” Wagers said.
Sublimity’s career day event is held on an annual basis. The Americorps team members would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to all of the organizations that came out to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.