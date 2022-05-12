Primary Election Day on May 17 is rapidly approaching, and the passage of House Bill 574 will have the day looking different for many Kentuckians.
House Bill 574 was signed by Governor Andy Beshear on April 7, 2021, having been sponsored by representatives Jennifer Decker, Josh Branscum, Mary Beth Imes, Kim King, Steve Sheldon and James Tipton, with the bill amending sections of KRS Chapters relating to voting systems, voting equipment and more.
With these changes coming into effect just over a year before the upcoming election, Kentuckians across the commonwealth may need to double-check and ensure they know where to vote, when to vote and what is needed to vote.
One major change brought on by House Bill 574 is that all voters will be eligible to vote three days early at select county clerk locations, ensuring more residents will have the opportunity to cast their vote.
Early voting for Laurel County will be held at the Laurel County Courthouse Annex Building from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Laurel County voters will have the following locations to choose from on voting day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m:
The Laurel County Courthouse Annex Building, North Laurel High School’s gymnasium, South Laurel High School’s gymnasium, Cold Hill Elementary School, Campground Elementary School, Hunter Hills Elementary School, Keavy Elementary School, Wyan Pine Grove Elementary School, Crossroads Fire Department, McWhorter Fire Department, Bush Masonic Lodge, Lily Fire Department, East Bernstadt Elementary School, Bush Elementary School and the London-Laurel Optimist Complex.
Residents will be required to present a valid photo ID when casting their ballots in order to have their votes counted. Valid photo IDs include military IDs, college or university IDs and Kentucky government IDs such as a driver’s license or Real ID.
If voters cannot obtain a photo ID they can sign a ‘Reasonable Impediment Declaration’, which states the reason for their failure to obtain a photo ID, and can then present non photo IDs such as a social security card, a food stamp card and credit or debit cards that feature the voter’s name.
Residents of the commonwealth should ensure they are certain of their voting locations and requirements before voting opens up in Kentucky.
