Whites make noble effort as blended family

London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.