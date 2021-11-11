Temperature started out at 27 degrees, but by the time the kickstand went up, it was a balmy 37 degrees and topped at 52 on Saturday. Riders from around the area and as far as Jellico, Tennessee, and Richmond, Kentucky, came to Wildcat Harley Davidson to support the South Central Kentucky US Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign. Much needed money was raised and many toys collected to aid this year's campaign. This year's campaign is heading towards providing Christmas morning to some 8,000 local children. The campaign has grown 2,000+ over 2020, and that means more money and toys are needed. Motorcyclists and Wildcat Harley are always there to help out, even in cold weather. The Toys For Tots campaign is sponsored by the JC Paul Detachment, Marine Corps League. To donate or volunteer to help, please go to our website southcentral-ky.toysfortots.org and follow the links.
Wildcat Harley Davidson, Backroads of Appalachia sponsor ride for South Central Kentucky Toys For Tots
