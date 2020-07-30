Photos by Nita Johnson
Wildcat Harley Davidson hosted "Caffeine and Octane" on Saturday that included beverages and vintage vehicles on display at their dealership on Hal Rogers Parkway. The event also brought out members of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church's "Kentucky Baptist Cruisers" ministry which focuses on bikers and spreading the love of Jesus. The church also has numerous other ministry programs to help the community.
