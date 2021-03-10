WILDERNESS TRAIL TAILS: Southern flying squirrel is smallest tree squirrel in Kentucky

This week I am going to talk about those beautiful rodents that we never really consider a rodent: Squirrels! (yes, squirrels are in the rodent family along with rats, mice, groundhogs and also beavers, hamsters, guinea pigs, porcupines, Chinchillas & Prairie dogs)
Let’s first talk about what a rodent actually is. A rodent is a mammal characterized by a single pair of continuously growing incisors in each of the upper and lower jaws. About 40% of all mammals are rodents! They are found everywhere on earth, except Antarctica.
Their incisors have thick layers of enamel on the front and little enamel on the back. Because they do not stop growing, the animal must continue to wear them down so that they do not reach and pierce the skull.
They have a cheek pouch is a specific morphological feature used for storing food and is evident in particular subgroups of rodents like kangaroo rats, hamsters, chipmunks and gophers which have two cheek pouches that may range from the mouth to the front of the shoulders.True mice and rats do not contain this structure but their cheeks are elastic due to a high degree of musculature.
Squirrels cannot digest cellulose, they must rely on foods rich in protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Most people think that winter months are the hardest for squirrels to find food, but actually early spring is the hardest time of year for squirrels because the nuts they buried are beginning to sprout and are no longer good to eat. Squirrels, primarily herbivores, eat a wide variety of plants, as well as nuts, seeds, fruits, fungi, and green vegetation.
Kentucky has three species of tree squirrels that are native to the state. The Eastern gray squirrel, Northern fox squirrel and the Southern flying squirrel. There is a hunting season for the Gray and Fox squirrel in Kentucky, but it is illegal to hunt the Southern Flying Squirrel.
This week are will talk about the Southern flying squirrel, next time will be the Gray and Fox squirrels.
The smallest of all tree squirrels found in Kentucky, southern flying squirrels weigh an average of 8 ounces and measure 9 inches in adult length. While they can't technically fly, they have flaps of skin on either side of their bodies(called the Patagium) , extending from their wrists to their ankles and a long flat (not bushy) tail that allow them to glide from tree to tree for more than 250 feet. They have large eyes for their size, with gray-brown fur on their backs and white fur on their bellies. They have excellent homing abilities and can return to their nest if displaced up to a mile away!
From atop of trees, flying squirrels can initiate glides from a running start or from a stationary position by bringing their limbs under the body, retracting their heads, and then propelling themselves off the tree. It is believed that they use triangulation to estimate the distance of the landing area as they often lean out and pivot from side to side before jumping. Once in the air, they form an "X" with their limbs by spreading their long arms forward and out and their long legs backward and out, causing their membrane to stretch into a square-like shape and glide down at angles of 30 to 40 degrees. They, make 90 degree turns around obstacles if needed. Just before reaching a tree, they raise their flattened tails that abruptly changes their trajectory upwards, and point all of their limbs forward to create a parachute effect with the membrane in order to reduce the shock of landing. The limbs absorb the remainder of the impact, and the squirrels immediately run to the other side of the trunk or to the top of the tree in order to avoid any potential predators. Although they are excellent gliders, they are very clumsy walkers and if they happen to be on the ground in the presence of danger, they will prefer to hide rather than attempt to escape.
Both in the wild and in captivity, they can produce two litters each year (with 2–7 young per litter). The gestation period is 40 days. Young are born without fur, or any capabilities of their own. Their ears open at 2 to 6 days old, and fur grows in by 7 days. Their eyes do not open until they are 24–30 days old. Mothers wean their young 65 days after they are born. The young then become fully independent at around 120 days of age. Southern flying squirrels nest in natural cavities and woodpecker holes, or build nest out of leaves and twigs. Leaf nests are used as a refuge or a resting site and are used primarily in summer, whereas cavities are used for breeding and more intensively during winter.
Southern flying squirrels are highly social mammals flying and foraging together in large groups. They group together in dens, especially as seasonal temperatures decline in order to conserve energy. Compared to individuals who nest alone in winter, squirrels in groups can save 30 percent more energy. Although southern flying squirrels do show a preference for relatives, they are tolerant of non related, but familiar other squirrels, possibly because in addition to providing heat energy, outsiders will promote healthier breeding.
Southern flying squirrels are nocturnal, unlike their cousins the Gray and Fox squirrels… meaning they sleep during the day and come out at night. They feed on fruit and nuts from trees such as red and white oak, hickory, and beech. They store food, especially acorns, for winter consumption. They also dine on insects, buds, mushrooms, mycorrhizal fungi, carrion, bird eggs and nestlings and flowers.
In conclusion I’d like to ask everyone to be mindful of your tree pruning. In the spring and fall all of our native squirrels have litters of babies. They work real hard to make the perfect nest to raise their young. I receive more orphan babies because of tree pruning than I do cat attacks. So please… if you're thinking of pruning the tree, do a thorough inspection of it first to make sure that you are not destroying a squirrels family and home. Every little orphan baby that I take in I think about their little mom out there wondering where her home and babies went to and it’s very sad. So please at least wait until the babies have left the nest before pruning.
Also… if you find a baby squirrel on the ground remember it could have just fallen from its nest. Look for it’s mom. She won’t be far away. If you can’t reach the nest, get it as close as you can and watch the area for predators, mom will pick up the baby with her mouth and carry it back to the nest… yes… even if you touch it. As long as it seems healthy, continue to try to reunite mom and baby. If mom never comes back or if the baby has a noticeable injury, call me.
My name is Tonya Poindexter and I’m a wildlife rehabilitator licensed by the Ky Dept of Fish & Wildlife, the IWRC and the USDA. If you’d like to inquire about having us do a wildlife educational program or if you find an injured or orphaned wildlife call me at 606-231-7171 or visit my website WildernessTrailWildlifeCenter.org
My wildlife facility, Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center FURWIN is a 501c3 nonprofit charity corporation and run strictly on donations,I do not get paid for what I do. I do this because I made a promise to a skunk named Pepē.
