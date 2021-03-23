A guitar, drums and a cello.
Those were the musical instruments that performer Eric Bolander brought to the stage of Heritage Hills theater on Friday night in the final set of the Heritage Music Series that also featured singer/songwriter Tiffany Williams.
Williams opened Friday's show with her original music, products of "my life and the lives of people I know."
"I've written songs of people in my life and they don't even know it's them," she said. "It's like fiction - it morphs into something else."
A former English teacher and fiction writer, Williams is well versed with writing - she moved from her native Letcher County home to Nashville seven years ago where she started out writing songs for other performers. But four years ago, she began writing songs to perform herself. Like most performers, the COVID-19 pandemic limited her live performances but she eventually got back into writing songs. In summer she recorded an EP (several songs but not enough to be considered an album), in the fall she released a full album, then released another EP in February of this year. August 2021 will mark the release of her first LP featuring 10 songs.
Williams cites her influences as Heidi Griffin, Gillian Welch and Ray LaMontage with the country sound of the 1990s and the 1970s rock styles. Her original song, "The Waiting," is one of her favorites.
"I like that song because it's about people like me," she said.
She focuses on country music because she feels it has more realistic stories and values that other genres of music.
"I realize that bands and genres evolve over time but some of the music today lacks heart," she said. "I may have to do some 'commercial music' but I try to do it in a way that I still have integrity."
As the live music venues are picking up this year, Williams has been booked to play at Laurel Cove in Pineville in June and the Master Musician Festival in Somerset in July. Her music is available on all streaming outlets as well as on her website - tiffanymwilliams.com.
Her performance on Friday evening showed her talents at writing and playing guitar, an instrument she has played since she was 12 years old. She recently wrote a song on her background in Appalachia that talks about the lives of coal mining families - telling the audience that she couldn't use "Coal Miner's Daughter," but allowing them a choice in choosing the name of that particular song.
She ended her set with a duo with Bolander, who provided the final set of the three-part music series that combined efforts of Kelly Burton with London-Laurel Tourist Commission, Jessica Blankenship with Kentucky Country Music, and Travis Shortt with Forcht Broadcasting.
A native of Garrison, Kentucky, Bolander now resides in Lexington and is an art teacher who grew up listening to the country music his parents loved - especially Don Williams, but he has other influences from the music of the past.
"I was a teenager in the 90s so I listened to a lot of the grunge bands," he said. "But I had older siblings so I also listened to a lot of the 80's music like Michael Jackson and Prince."
In fact, his version of Prince's "Purple Rain" showcased his own vocal skills as well as that of his band members. The complicated guitar rifts that so defined the solo sets of the autobiographical movie of the same name were immaculately mastered by cellist Seth Murphy and brought a round of applause from the audience.
Friday's performance was not Bolander's first visit to London, having played at the Laurel County Public Library and he hopes that he can return to play here again. In the meantime, he has three new singles on streaming outlets and hopes to release an album "by the end of the year." He cites two of his songs as his favorites - "The Wind" which deals with adversity and "Fly" which addresses the birth of his daughter, now 4 years old. His website, www.EricBolander.com also features his original songs.
He said the songs that tell stories are his favorites, giving Dolly Parton a shout out for her ability to do just that. His own compositions begin with finding a vocal melody and then playing that on the guitar. The rest, he said, just falls in to place. He tells the tales of his life, his friends, and the culture that he has experienced throughout his lifetime. One of the selections performed on Friday describes the despair of Blackjewel miners who went for months without pay before the company filed for bankruptcy.
Bolander describes himself as "A glass half full person."
"My parents were like that and I still am," he said. "Last year was hard - I played 100 shows in 2019 but have only played 8 since March 14, 2020. But I still recorded several singles in 2020."
But June is marking two venues to showcase his talents again. He will be part of the music festival at Laurel Cove in Pineville the second weekend of June and at the Black Mountain Jamboree the first weekend of June.
Bolander credits Black Mountain Management for promoting his band as well as others, including Williams, and promoting music venues throughout the area. Until then, he hopes to add more bookings to his schedule, bringing his stories, his songs and his entertainment to life before audiences far and wide.
