After helping to build London’s park system from the ground up, Mackey Williams plans to retire next month as Parks and Recreation Director. He expressed his decision to retire in December, giving him time to finish up some projects and to find his replacement.
The City of London Tourism Commission named Ben Sizemore as the new Director of Parks in February, after advertising the position and accepting resumes from dozens of candidates.
Williams was hired in 2015 to lead the new department after the tourism commission was funded a year earlier, with the task of developing a parks system for the city. He was one of the original members of the tourism commission.
The first phase of the Wellness Park next to the Laurel County Library had just been completed, and the city only had Mill Street Park and the Rotary Playground as recreational facilities.
For the last eight years, Williams has played an integral role in the expansion of park and recreation facilities in London:
• Three major additions to the Wellness Park, including the all-access playground currently being installed and sponsored by the Scott Rose Foundation;
• The Whitley Branch Veterans Park, completed in three phases to offer walking trails, dog park, picnic areas, disc golf and pickle ball court;
• Acquisition of a vacant lot on Main Street that was a perfect location for Town Center Park, which is a popular venue for concerts and other tourist activities;
• Local control of the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park, after it was donated by the state to the city in 2019. The nearly 900 acres of park property also includes the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds.
Of all those projects, Williams said the veterans park may be his crowning achievement because it was a “clean slate” that took years of effort to make into a popular, multi-use park.
“I went down there and started walking that property,” he said. “It was so bad that I had to put on boots. It was hard to see anything because it was so grown up, but I started drawing up a plan for what I’d do down there.”
Williams said the finished park “far exceeded my expectations based on the usage. It serves so many people at different levels and age groups. Plus it’s a big tourist attraction.”
Williams said he takes a lot of pride in seeing families use the parks. That’s the only credit he wants.
“The one thing I want to stress is the support I received from the tourism commission,” he said. “ I got everything I asked for, maybe not as much as I wanted, but I got funded for every project. But I always went in prepared. I just didn’t throw some crazy projects down. I tried to have every question answered before it was asked.”
Tourism officials praised Williams for his leadership, work ethic and vision in helping to build the park and recreational facilities.
“Mackey has been on the ground floor as we’ve developed the park system in London,” tourism chairman Starr Handy said. “His demeanor, the way he empowers his employees and the way he works with the public has made all of this development go a lot smoother and in a professional manner.”
“Working alongside Mackey has been one of the highlights of my professional career,” tourism executive director Chris Robinson said. “We’ve been able to accomplish many things together, and I know Ben will help us further enhance these great community assets as a valued member of our team.”
For Sizemore, being named as director of parks mean he’s come full circle. He previously worked for six years as manager of the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park when it was owned and operated by the state of Kentucky. He left the park system for several years to do contracting work, but now has returned to oversee Levi Jackson and all park properties in the city.
“Mackey set the bar high and I want to continue to move London’s city parks forward with the same visions and aspirations the he’s had over his tenure as director,” Sizemore said.
Sizemore is a lifelong resident of Laurel County. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in construction management. He began his career in the engineering section of the state Department of Transportation, before being named as the Levi Jackson park manager.
After the state donated the park, the tourism commission has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve the facilities. Improvements have been made to the camping area and pool and a new sensory playground was installed. Two new shelter houses are under construction replacing structures that were condemned. The commission is also working currently to restore one of the historic shelter houses. Additionally, a master plan for the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds is currently underway.
“It’s amazing what the tourism commission is doing at Levi Jackson, and all the parks in general,” Sizemore said. “It’s gratifying to me to see it reach the potential I always knew was there.”
Sizemore said his experience in construction will help his staff maximize resources and keep a lot of things in house.
“I’ve got a lot of experience in construction and hold multiple licenses like Master and Journeyman Plumber.” he said. “I feel like i’m bringing some things to the table that tourism needs after gaining all these facilities.”
“With my background, I want to make sure as we get bigger that we’re getting the most from our tax dollars,” he said. “I want to keep our costs down as much as possible, save that money on upkeep and use it for new facilities—things that people can see.”
What people can see already with the all the new parks and recreation facilities in the city is very impressive, Sizemore said, with more on the horizon.
“It’s hard to wrap your mind around all the improvements that’s been made just in the last six years, what tourism has been able to offer to London and surrounding counties,” he said.
