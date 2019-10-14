Williamsburg Gospel Barn inducts three into Wall of Honor

WILLIAMSBURG — Many great gospel singers are woven into the fabric of Kentucky’s past, and continue to touch lives today. The Williamsburg Gospel Music Barn will recognized three of those groups and individuals by inducting them into their Wall of Honor.
The Wall of Honor was created in efforts to highlight those who have largely contributed to the gospel music heritage of Kentucky. To get in, an individual or group must first be nominated by anyone in the public. Once the nomination is received, it is reviewed by an award committee who finalizes the decision.
On Saturday, three new inductees received the honor of being included in the Gospel Barn's Wall of Honor: the Rev. Gerald Parks of Williamsburg, the Williams Family of London and Felix Brock of Corbin.
Rev. Gerald Parks is the owner of WEKC radio, a 24-hour Christian radio station operated out of Williamsburg. Parks has been charting local music for years, often helping musicians land on America’s list of top 100 gospel songs. He also sang with the Bridge Quartet and toured all over the nation with the band.
Felix Brock has been helping aspiring Christian musicians all across the area. He is known to teach and refine instrumental skills, including those with mandolin and guitar. His efforts have helped many groups get their start. He has also been a long standing band leader of the Williamsburg Gospel Barn house band.
The Williams Family is one of the longest established groups to be inducted into the wall of fame. Their family has had involvement in music that predates World War II. In addition to their musical performances, their family has organized the gospel music portion of both the Laurel County homecoming and World Chicken Festival events.
These individuals and groups show deep roots in our state and its gospel music history. The Williamsburg Music Barn’s mission is to “Promote, protect, and preserve Kentucky’s gospel music heritage.” By inducting these members, and others like them, it hopes to ensure the gospel music style of the past endures and thrives throughout the future.
“We’re preserving history, these are people who made Kentucky great,” said owner, Troy Cupp.
