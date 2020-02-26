Williamsburg’s Nick Wilson safe in ‘Survivor;’ Boston Rob commands tribe  

Editor’s Note: Each week Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox and Chris Harris with the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset will give a brief recap of the new episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” before discussing some of their own takeaways from the episode. Send us your thoughts on the episode at editor@sentinel-echo.com.
A short recap is a good sign because that means Williamsburg’s Nick Wilson wasn’t on the cusp of being voted out. Wilson’s tribe didn’t have to go to tribal council this week in “Survivor: Winners at War”.
This episode titled, “It’s like a Survivor Economy,” began at the Edge of Extinction where Amber had just joined Natalie who was the first voted out.
Amber bequeathed her fire token to her husband Boston Rob and when he receives it back at his tribe’s camp, he knows that probably means she was voted out.
Hidden immunity idol hunting resulted in Denise on Sele finding one and Kim on Dakal finding one. The idols were different than normal, they each were halved and had to be shared with another tribe member. Denise chose her alliance member Adam, and Kim, well, she chose Sophie who is in a solid alliance with Nick and two other more recent winners.
The tribes went to the immunity and reward challenge where Nick’s tribe won immunity and... spices.
Boston Rob admittedly caused his team to lose, not on purpose, but because he completely misjudged how best to complete a puzzle. You think if you had played four times before, you’d do better than what he did.
Prior to Tribal Council, Danni was paranoid that she was going to get voted out so she pledged her allegiance to Rob if they would vote out Parvati, who is Rob’s number one alliance member currently.
At Tribal Council, Ben said the paranoia of the players who had played early in the series was clearly showing, but also admitted everyone was paranoid. That led to Boston Rob telling everyone to empty their bags to show that they didn’t have a hidden immunity idol.
And because he is the Robfather, everyone obeyed his command.
Danni was voted out and she bequeathed her fire token to Denise.
Which leads us to our takeaways:
ERIN: The fact that Boston Rob has still not received a vote and has been to Tribal Council twice shows he is a master of the game. How? Why? What are his tribe mates thinking?
He has multiple people pledging their allegiance to him and he has had too much time to get his army built up to take him to the end.
CHRIS: How? Why? These are terrific questions with no good answer. Simply put: Boston Rob shouldn’t keep getting away with this, but has seemingly exercised the same Svengali-like effect on this tribe as he did on the “Redemption Island” season, even though this group should know better. Yes, he’s good at poking his targets to provoke guilt, but really ...
At Tribal Council, when Rob emptied his bag, everyone else should have laughed and said, “Go for it.” And yet they all did it! Because he wanted them to!
It’s true that Rob is strong and good at challenges, valuable in this early stage of the game, but those game elements haven’t seemed to matter much in who gets considered for votes. I suspect some players may see him as a shield — leave the bigger target in the game, and you get to stay a small target for longer. But that’s a dangerous game to play with Rob. He’s the type that if you let him slip through a few votes, he can run you over with a truck come the endgame. (The fact that he’s done this while aligned with the OTHER biggest threat in the game, Parvati, and neither has been in any serious danger yet come voting time, is even more remarkable.)
ERIN: Survivor paranoia is real. And it’s not just for the newbies in the game. As you said, Rob got everyone to empty their bags because he was paranoid someone had an idol.
In this week’s episode we also saw Ben describe how the old school players are paranoid which resulted in him also admitting the new school players also are paranoid.
The paranoia may be funny and entertaining to watch, but I definitely wouldn’t want to be in their shoes living with it.
CHRIS: Here’s the thing — the old-school players probably should be the most paranoid. At least Rob and Parvati have been able to play on more recent seasons, but the last time Ethan played, or Danni, people formed alliances and stuck to them. Remember how criminal it was back in “All-Stars,” lo those many years ago, when Rob broke his deal with Lex? That’s just another Wednesday these days. Allegiances shift every week, sometimes changing at Tribal Council amid whispering.
So why are the new-school players so paranoid too? Well, Ben’s always been that way, frankly — more highly-strung than Tigger from “Winnie the Pooh” on a caffeine binge. And getting to play in this sandbox of superstars probably overloads the senses. But I think there are two other factors at work that are seemingly contradictory: People know each other too much, and too little. We’ve seen the paranoia over the Poker Alliance play out. In a normal season, everyone’s on an even playing field; no one knows each other coming in. Here, you know that more than half the people are friends with at least someone playing the game, and you’re not sure whether that relationship carries into he gameplay or not. On the other side of that, we all know what Boston Rob does and Sandra and Parvati, because we’ve seen them play three or four times. But someone like Yul is a bigger mystery; will he be the same Yul, or someone different? What about Nick? Danni?
While Danni might have been “old-school,” she wasn’t a “Survivor” frequent flyer like some of those around her, and thus was a bit of a wild card. And that’s why she was a threat — Rob is the devil you know, Danni is the devil you don’t. You want to eliminate unpredictable elements as much as possible, and they just didn’t know what to make of Danni enough to let her stay. Her being all over the place, allegiance-wise, certainly didn’t help that cause.
And yeah, it would be frustrating to have to actually live in that kind of environment, where you’re never sure who’s telling the truth. Then again, you and I have to cover a lot of politics in our line of work. So we should be used to it.
CHRIS: I like seeing the Fire Tokens immediately come into play, and for more than just things like tarps. Giving Jeremy the chance to buy a Tribal Council “Hall Pass” of sorts is a great way to utilize the tokens, because it gives advantages more weight. It’s not just something you find and can either use it or don’t. You have to make a decision and weigh whether or not this is worth spending money on. That makes you value it more, and might make you more inclined to use it — even if you shouldn’t (skipping out on Tribal Council could be a horrible decision, strategically). Just another element to screw with your head in this game, and I love it.
It also might have sort a stabilizing effect in Paranoiaville. Having a strong alliance is proving more valuable than it’s been in the more strategically promiscuous recent seasons; if your partner gets booted, you can benefit from that as they send you gifts and opportunities from Extinction Island. Building those strong bonds, someone that you can count on to watch your back from the “beyond,” so to speak, might encourage people to play a more “old-school” game — which is interesting in a season where the “Survivor” age gap is such a huge factor.
ERIN: I’m still unsure how I feel about the fire tokens. We have so much going on with regular game play and Edge of Extinction that fire tokens are just too much at the moment for my brain to process when I’m trying to be entertained by this amazing reality show I love so dearly. But, I agree that alliances seem be more prominent this season than in recent ones and I could see fire tokens building on that. I wouldn’t mind seeing that take place.
