Williamsburg’s Wilson finds himself on ideal tribe in tribe swap  

Editor’s Note: Each week Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox and Chris Harris with the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset will give a brief recap of the new episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” before discussing some of their own takeaways from the episode. Send us your thoughts on the episode at editor@sentinel-echo.com.
At the beginning of this week’s “Survivor: Winners at War” episode, Williamsburg’s Nick Wilson had just found out that his “hero” Tyson had given his fire token to him. Nick thought Tyson might be someone he could work with in the future.
The two tribes ended up swapping tribes and coming out in three tribes. Nick was fortunate to end up on a tribe with two of his alliance members, Wendell and Yul, and Parvati and Michele who were on the opposite tribe.
If you remember from last week, Parvati was Nick’s high school crush so he confessed his crush to her with a few awkward schoolgirl laughs.
During the immunity challenge, Nick’s team won and my (Erin’s) favorite “Survivor” player, Boston Rob was on the losing team.
Boston Rob ended up getting voted off his tribe and sent to the Edge of Extinction. He bequeathed his fire token to Parvati.
ERIN AND CHRIS’S TAKEAWAYS:
CHRIS: Nick has found himself in a very nice position right now. Two close buddies made it with him through the tribe reproduction (like the two original tribes had a baby tribe ... or maybe it’s something like mitosis?), and they have the numbers. Plus, it looks like they have a pretty solid tribe capable of making it to the merge without losing too often (hopefully). Once they make the merge ... how far can Nick make it from there? He doesn’t appear to be the kind of target they’ll want to get out early, and his alliance may hold up for a while. I really like his position in the game right now.
ERIN: Nick definitely got the best draw for his game. He needs to surround himself with a strong alliance and with Yul and Wendell on his team, that’s just going to get stronger now. He also was put on the most athletic team for sure so hopefully they can win until the merge. With Yul and Wendell in his alliance, I think their challenge is going to be trying to not be too obvious that their alliance is unbreakable.
CHRIS: So you guys should have Wendell and Michele on the “Editing Our Lives” podcast. Looks like they have some stuff to work out. I have a feeling my preseason prediction of Wendell being the season “Fan Favorite” isn’t gonna hold now that Michele basically called him out for being a jerk in their relationship. I also loved seeing how tight Yul and Jonathan Penner (a.k.a. the boyfriend who kicked out Fran Fine in one of those crushing scenes) are after they played together in “Cook Islands.” For me, the meta aspect of this season has been one of my favorite things about it -- acknowledging that these aren’t just competitors on an island, but a Survivor sorority with real world connections. The whole season has been like that ... and more and more, I think that might be a key factor in deciding who wins this season.
ERIN: I will have to see if I can work my “Survivor” connections to get Wendell and Michele on the podcast. Angela and Jarrod definitely have given me some great advice through it that I bet they could pass on to them as well. The outside relationships have definitely been a big part of the game. I definitely feel like Nick was right when he thought he might be able to use his not knowing anyone to his advantage. I think the connections will be a key factor because it will result in those with connections getting voted out sooner rather than later.
Check out the next episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
