Windstream expanding service in London

Providing faster Internet services to businesses and residents in the area can only enhance opportunities for continued industrial growth and representatives with Windstream were on hand at Laurel County Fiscal Court to remind county leaders of their investment in the community.
Stephanie Bell and Jim Burns with Windstream spoke to magistrates during Thursday's regular monthly meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court and explained the role of the company's interest in the area.
"Windstream is pleased to be in partners in the area and we have invested over $2 million in expansion and service in 2018," said Bell. " London is important to us and we've made a substantial investment here.
"Windstream's focus is its customers and today I'm happy to announce five new areas here in London that will allow businesses up to 1 gig[abit] of speed - that will allow for business processes and streamline and internet. These are still in the engineering stages but that will be a big deal here later," she added.
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield asked about the realm of Windstream's newest projects outside city limits, with Burns responding that their new programs are still within city limits. Westerfield said the county has seven industrial parks now - several that are outside the city limits and that future growth will depend on the availability of Internet services.
"We are building fiber as we speak in Greer Industrial Park," Burns said, adding that the company is "pushing every day to get it as soon as possible."
That high speed Internet will be available to businesses but can also be extended to residential sites in the area where the expansions are taking place. Burns said replacing copper lines with fiber is taking place "as we speak."
Bell added that Windstream also has a food truck and any businesses wishing to utilize those services should contact the company.
Magistrates also heard about three change orders on the jail construction project, with Deputy Judge Executive Rick Brewer explaining that the changes were under budget as part of the county's contingency requirements. Those changes involve relocation of equipment, addition of chain link fencing and video cameras in the rear of the jail. With only one bid submitted for pharmacy services at the Laurel County Correctional Center, that bid was accepted for pharmacy services.
In other actions, magistrates approved:
• 2018 Property tax and unmined coal settlement;
• First reading of ordinance to refinance 2010 series bond for Laurel Heights, that Westerfield explained would "save a considerable amount of money over the next few years";
• Clarified inclusion of Whitley Trails in District 2 in the fiscal court minutes as a county road;
• Clarified the need to map Weaver Cemetery Road in District 6; and
• Established a two-person committee to review Pasture View Lane in District 2.
