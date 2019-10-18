Wings & Rings offering special edition mug

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Wings & Rings is commemorating the fight against breast cancer with a fundraising event throughout the month.
Customers can contribute to the cause and secure a special edition mug signifying the awareness and prevention campaign.
The mugs can be purchased for $12.99 each or $10 with any beverage purchase at the restaurant. When you stop in for some wings and rings or other entrees, be sure to grab one while supplies last.
Proceeds from the mug sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
