It's been a long hot summer, but the patio of Old Town Grill has been sizzling with talent this year as the yearly OTG Challenge brought a variety of contestants to the singing stage.
Last week the five finalists faced off in a three-round talent exhibition, wowing the packed crowd with their patio performances.
Ranging from gospel to rock to pop to country, the finalists sang their hearts out in all three rounds. But in the end, only one could win and the judges were faced with a difficult decision - awarding the trophy, $2,000 cash and a two-song recording session at The Mountain Arts Center to Kris Singleton.
Courtney Mason came in second place, displaying her range of vocals and making a huge impression on the crowd with her rendition of "Hallelujah." Nathan Saylor took the third spot, performing traditional country songs as well as an original piece he penned recently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.