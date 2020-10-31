Town Center has transformed into a Halloween setting but will undergo another transformation into a Christmas scene after the haunting season has ended.
London City Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson outlined the activities for the holiday season, including describing some of the decor at the downtown park.
"The Pumpkin Park is completed and after Halloween, we will start on the Christmas decorating," Robinson told board members during Monday's monthly meeting. "The tree lighting will be on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Christmas on Main will be on Friday, Dec. 4."
Robinson said that the usual festivities from the downtown Christmas event had to be canceled, but that the parade is still set for the first Friday evening in December.
"We won't be having the other activities, but the parade route is one and half miles long so it will allow people to social distance," he said. "It doesn't take much to put some lights on a truck or a trailer, and we encourage businesses and organizations in town to make a float to put in the parade."
Robinson then asked board members for their thoughts on the New Year's Eve event, which has been held for the past two years. Robinson mentioned that the main flow of the activity is centered on Main Street with the ball set in Ryser's parking lot. That limited space where people gather for the event could cause some safety and distancing issues among those participating in the event.
Commissioner Steve Berry recommended that tourism officials meet with Mark Hensley, director of the Laurel County Health Department, to outline what measures could be taken to ensure the safety of those attending such an event.
"Other counties around here are doing outdoor events, so maybe we should check with them," added commissioner Starr Handy. "It inevitably falls on the local health departments to approve activities."
With that suggestion, chairman Bill Dezarn suggested that Robinson and Berry meet with Hensley to outline a proposal to allow the New Year's Eve celebration.
Jordan Allen, who is the front man for the Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers band, also brought up a potential new event. Allen, a native of Laurel County, said his band is releasing a new album, set to be released in mid-November.
"Anyone who knows me knows I'm a Beatles fan and what I'd like to do with this record is to host a rooftop concert like the Beatles did," he explained. "We've talked about doing the rooftop concert on Nov. 14."
Allen requested $5,000 funding for the event that would transmit the rooftop concert via video as well as having the music broadcast through downtown London. Allen said the proposed site of the rooftop concert will be 206 North Main Street, above the current art gallery and Studio 206 photography shop.
"I've also talked to Brad Jones with Oasis Music to transmit the concert through downtown," Allen added.
Approximately $1,400 will be applied for promotions and marketing purposes for the event. Robinson added that any street closures for the event must have approval by London City Council.
Robinson also reported that last weekend's Redbud Ride brought in over 300 cyclists despite constant rainfall throughout the day. Over 850 people registered for the event, but inclement weather slashed the turnout by over half. Robinson explained that rather than spend money for prizes this year, gift certificates to local restaurants had been given out to participants.
"We gave out over 300 certificates and according to what we've gathered, most of those used their certificates. That was one way we thought we could give back to the community, by generating business locally," he said.
Of those joining in for the cycle routes, Robinson said over 40% spent one night in local hotels, while many others stayed in London for multiple days. Several cyclists spent the entire week in the London area to prepare for the ride. Some stayed in camping areas across the county as well. Participants came from Kentucky, Tennessee, Maryland, Idaho, and Wisconsin, he added.
Parks and Recreation Director Mackey Williams said the first-ever disc golf tournament also brought out a wide variety of participants.
"We had 87 players from seven states and it was well received, in despite of the rain," Williams told commissioners. "We had 35 to 40 spectators along with the players. Our goal was 50. Corbin hosted its 7th annual tournament on the Sunday after ours and they only had 45 people, so we think this will continue to grow here. Most of the people commented favorably about our course, but we will have to shut down the park if we host another one."
Construction on the additional property for the Whitley Branch Veterans Park is continuing, Williams added. The bid for construction of a chicken barn to be utilized for the World Chicken Festival will be published this week, with two bids already received for the project. The new building will be 30' by 40' and will sit on the lot along Dixie Street beside Come Unity Cooperative Care. Williams also said there had been two bids submitted for work on the trailhead property and recommended that Sammy Lipps be granted the project. Lipps submitted a bid of just over $103,000 while the other bid was $141,471. Commissioners approved the Lipps bid, saving $38,071, with a completion date of Dec. 10
Other projects for the parks and recreation department include some landscaping and leveling along Hill and Ninth Streets adjacent from the Town Center park.
