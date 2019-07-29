"The mission statement of the WISE coalition is 'protecting our community from vaccine-preventable diseases'," said Carolee Epperson, nursing administrator at the Laurel County Health Department.
WISE began January 2 of this year, the acronym standing for "Working to Immunize South East Kentucky." The coalition meets the first Wednesday of every month at health departments in Laurel and surrounding counties.
WISE is working towards raising both awareness of the importance of vaccination, as well as the number of vaccinations given in southeast Kentucky. This region includes the counties of Laurel, Whitley, Bell, Clay, Rockcastle, Jackson and Knox.
"Members of the coalition include nurses from other health departments and local pediatricians. We have somebody from the American cancer society and we have DPAs from the state," said Epperson. A major focus of the group is to increase immunization for HPV (the human papillomavirus,) which Epperson explained is a virus that can cause different forms of cancers and spreads through sexual contact.
"HPV is a big thing for cancers -- not just cervical cancer in women, but also anal cancer, oropharyngeal and reproductive cancers too," she said.
Last week, the Immunization Update Conference was held at the Laurel County Health Department courtesy of the WISE coalition. Medical professionals throughout the state touched base on topics regarding vaccine hesitancy, HPV disease burden in Kentucky, vaccination storage/handling, using social media to improve vaccination rates, vaccination administration and motivational patient interviewing.
"The HPV medication isn't an STD vaccine; it's a cancer vaccine," said DNP Emily Messerli, who discussed the topic of vaccination hesitancy during Wednesday's forum. She noted that many individuals have concerns regarding getting vaccinations for themselves and their children. Messerli advised that medical practitioners should be willing to let their patients ask questions and voice whatever concerns they may have.
"Don't overwhelm a patient with statistics," said Messerli. "Tell the patient: 'Alright, let me talk about what a child risks if they don't get a vaccine'."
She stressed that practitioners not only listen closely to a patient's vaccination concerns but also discuss the known risks and benefits, addressing questions about specific vaccines and multiple injects and following up on the conversation during future visits.
Connie White, MD, followed to go in-depth about HPV. She explained that the HPV vaccine came out in 2006. It trains the immune system to destroy the outer protein shell of the HPV virus. Without that shell, the virus cannot survive.
"The vaccine does not 'inject cancer'," said White.
She added that an average of 205 women in Kentucky are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. That boils down to 17 women who are diagnosed each month.
"Somebody has to tell a patient they have cervical cancer 17 times each month," White said, "that's not an easy thing to do."
People can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated for HPV at the Laurel County health department, but they have to be VFC (Vaccine for Children Program) eligible.
"VFC is actually a government program through the Department of Public Health. They can just call the health department and ask if they are eligible," said Epperson. Those who are ineligible for the program can still call the health department at (606) 878-7754 to be pointed in the right direction.
Those interested in the WISE coalition can call the health department to find out when and where their next meeting is.
"Educate, educate, educate," said Epperson. "Educate the importance of the HPV vaccine. Education is the best way to help us reach our goal of increasing HPV vaccinations by 15 percent. If they don't know about the vaccine, just tell them how important vaccination is and tell them to talk to their doctor about it. That is the key to preventing the spread of the virus."
