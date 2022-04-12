Their last show in London was a sell-out crowd.
Now, a year later, Wolfpen Branch will bring their act back to town as part of this year's Redbud Ride Block Party on Friday, April 8.
Chris Shouse with the group said the Block Party performance will feature a full band with fiddle, banjo, bass, guitar and mandolin and will highlight the group's bluegrass roots with its stories that relate to everyday life.
Shouse and band member Arthur Hancock began the group as a duo act in 2020. But while the cancellation of live shows and closings of restaurants and gathering places placed many musicians out of work, that isolation paid off well as Shouse and Hancock teamed with other musicians.
Shouse is no stranger to London and Laurel County, having lived here for "a decade" and teaching at Hunter Hills Elementary for 9 years. He has also taught music in Estill County, and is now teaching at an elementary school in Richmond where he now resides.
Although he and other band members are songwriters, Shouse cannot pinpoint a "favorite" song. The songs written by different band members are inspired by "everyday life."
"Bluegrass music is about religion, family, heartaches - things that people can relate to," he continued. "The common aspect of music is that it is a common language all over the world. And it's about having fun and relating to people."
Telling a story is what inspired bluegrass music and it is something that Shouse hangs on to.
"I think about a song called 'On the Way Back to the Old Home.' It's about people moving away from here to find jobs in Ohio or other places," he said. "It talks about seeing the light in the windows and you know when the light is out that the people are gone. I think about visiting my grandfather who had a red lamp shade. I would see that red light shining in the window. Of course, now even the house is gone and that song reminds me of that."
Shouse said the group has not yet released a full-scale album, but probably would in the near future.
"Technology has changed. During the pandemic, there were no CDs being produced. And the majority of people listen to music on apps or by streaming," he said. "A lot of the new cars produced don't even have CD players in them anymore. All of our music is released online by streaming sites - YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music and others. We don't have any CDs out yet but we will have T-shirts available at the Block Party."
As events are opening up again, Shouse said the band is booked for several events in the region.
"Since the pandemic, it's good to get back to some semblance of normal and it's always good to pull in tourists for the Redbud Ride," he said.
