It was déjà vu but with a new twist for the members of Wolfpen Branch during their performance at the second round of the Heritage Music Series at Heritage Hills theater on Friday evening.
Bringing their own brand to bluegrass, Wolfpen Branch performed before a sold-out crowd with some variations of favorites while intermingling their own compositions into their show.
Describing their group as a product of COVID, guitarist Arthur Hancock and banjo player Aaron Bibelhauser said the members of the bluegrass-oriented band were all members of other bands whose playing dates cancelled during the pandemic. And all of the members have performed with other groups in London, most of which were during the annual World Chicken Festival.
Wolfpen Branch is a compilation of talented musicians, all of whom add their vocals to the group. The band is comprised of Arthur Hancock on guitar, Chris Shouse on mandolin, Aaron Bibelhauser on banjo, Roddy Puckett on bass and Kati Penn on fiddle. But many members are multi-instrumental with the group whose members reside "from Louisville to eastern Kentucky."
Bibelhauser's musical instruments include piano, steel guitar, bass guitar and drums, while Shouse and Penn list guitar and mandolin to their credits. Hancock plays banjo and all have been the front for their own bands in the past.
Bibelhauser said he "grew up playing" with his twin brother before moving on the play in bands in the Louisville area. He also plays a "mean piano," said Hancock.
"We all five write songs," Hancock said. "Our songs come at different times and connect with people. Aaron, Chris and I have written more than Kati and Roddy but we all sing and that's good because if one of us are singing, the other can blend right in or take over."
All band members have strong roots to bluegrass, citing the history of the state and the unique blend on musical instruments as their inspiration.
"Bluegrass is the authentic Kentucky music," Hancock said. "Our band is the typical ensemble of bluegrass - guitar, mandolin, bass, fiddle and banjo. We were all working on different things but we joined together. If not for the pandemic, we wouldn't be a band. We'd have been doing other things, so we are truly a band born from the pandemic."
While COVID-19 caused the cancellation of many events last year, Wolfpen Branch has several bookings this year. Having recently signed with Black Mountain Management, the band is set to perform at the Monticello, Ky. Jamboree in June and will play in Somerset's Master Music Festival.
The group is also releasing its first single, "Don't Have a Clue" on April 2, which can be heard on all streaming platforms such as iTunes and Spotify.
Wolfpen Branch is one of three musical sets to highlight Kentucky musicians, sponsored by the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission, Forcht Broadcasting and Kentucky Country Music. This week's performances will feature Eric Bolander and Tiffany Williams.
Kelly Burton, co-executive director of London-Laurel County Tourist Commission, said the three-part concert series had received very positive feedback from those attending the performances.
"This has been a great series and we'd like to thank the people who have sponsored this. We'd also like to thank London Lighting for the railroad tie lighting for the front of the stage and Kemper Home Furnishings for the wall decor," she said. "It's been a great experience and we're looking to do another series in the fall."
