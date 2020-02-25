Woman arrested for stealing steaks

On Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. London Police Officer Greg Turner arrested a woman for stealing steaks at E.C. Porter IGA.
Kendra M. Walling, 29, of East Bernstadt had concealed several steaks within her pants while in the grocery store, according to the report from London Police Department. An employee confronted Walling, revealing the stolen items with a value of $123.
Walling was arrested, charged with second-degree robbery and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Walling was being held on a $7,500 cash bond and was set to be in court Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.