A Lebanon, Kentucky woman was arrested in southern Laurel County Saturday afternoon and reportedly kicked a deputy when she arrived at the detention center.
Angel Calvina Tolan, age 34, was arrested on Park Hills Road at 3:46 p.m. after Laurel County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at a possible injury collision there.
According to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office report, Tolan could not produce proof of insurance.
During deputy’s investigation of Tolan, she became disorderly, cursing and jumping in front of the tow truck to prevent the tow truck from removing her vehicle, according to the report. Tolan also reportedly cursed and threatened pedestrians who were standing nearby.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office report said Tolan began kicking and headbutting the police cruiser's windows and glass. Deputies noted during transport that she kicked the protective screen between the front and back of the police cruiser breaking it, knocking police equipment off and into the floor.
Upon arrival at the detention center, while being escorted from the police cruiser into the detention center, Tolan kicked one of the deputies, according to the report.
Tolan was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault – police officer is victim.
Tolan was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
