Two people are in jail for crimes against minors.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office officials arrested Courtney Lynn Allen, 24, of London, on Sunday morning, Nov. 21 just after midnight after an investigation into alleged child abuse.
When deputies arrived at the residence off Hardin Road, four miles south of London, they conducted a welfare check on a 4-year-old child who had bruises on her forehead, cheek, chin and arms. She also had a laceration on her cheek. The child told investigators that the injuries had been inflicted by Allen. Social Services was notified and on arrival at the scene, discovered the child also had bruises on her chest, legs and kidney area.
Allen was charged with second-degree criminal abuse - child age 12 or under.
On Tuesday morning, deputies took 22-year-old Chris Henry of Corbin into custody following an investigation into the rape of an underage victim. Information on the incident had been developed on Monday night, with detectives going to Henry's home on American Greeting Card Road. It was determined that Henry had subjected an underage female to sexual contact. He was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.
