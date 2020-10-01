Woman charged with manslaughter in overdose death

An Alabama woman already jailed for trafficking illicit drugs is now facing manslaughter charges after another woman overdosed and died from the drugs supplied.
Bridgette Renea Merritt, 42, of Trussville, Alabama, was arrested on Sept. 11 for trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, and trafficking in controlled substance of fentanyl after first responders were called to the scene of an overdose off Nu Way Trail, four miles east of London, on that date.
EMTs at the scene used Narcan and CPR to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful, with the Laurel County Coroner's office called to pronounce the 41-year-old woman as dead. The ensuing investigation revealed that Merritt had given heroin and fentanyl to the victim prior to the overdose.
Merritt was taken into custody at that time, but was charged on Monday, Sept. 28 with second-degree manslaughter for providing the drugs to the victim. She is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $50,000 cash bond and set for a court appearance on Oct. 16.
Assisting on the investigation and arrest for the Sheriff’s office were Major Chuck Johnson, Detective James Sizemore, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Daniel Reed, Detective Robert Reed, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Dylan Messer, Detective Richard Dalrymple, and Detective Brad Mitchell. Detective Bryon Lawson is the case officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.