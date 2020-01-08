A woman accused of stealing hemp last year will now spend a year in jail.
Donna M. Huff, 50, of Norwood Drive in Gray, Kentucky, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday to answer charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 18 in which Huff reportedly was found with hemp plants that had been stolen from a local farmer's property.
Huff was indicted by a Laurel grand jury in November for theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000. Huff, who is also known as Donna G. Huff, Donna G. Elliott, Donna M. Elliott, Donna M. Griffith and Donna Shell Griffith, entered a plea of guilty to the charge, which carries a penalty of 1 to 5 years in prison.
Through the plea on Monday, Huff was recommended to serve one year in jail on those charges. However, Huff has another case in circuit court, for which she was also sentenced to three years. Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay stated that the two sentences would run consecutively, or one after the other, giving Huff a total of four years in prison. Huff was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $400 to the farmer whose crop she took.
—
Another woman charged with trying to win the lottery by forging a ticket also appeared in court on Monday.
Danielle S. Holland, 27, of Carson Lane in East Bernstadt, was ordered to serve a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to tampering with state lottery equipment on June 18.
That sentence was diverted, however, for five years on the condition that she has no further violations and meets the criteria requested the the Office of Probation and Parole.
As another part of the plea agreement, Holland was ordered to pay $155 in court costs within 60 day and a $250 fine by July 27. She was also ordered to pay restitution to the Kentucky State Lottery Commission of $9,390, payable to the Laurel Circuit Clerk's office of no less than $50 per month.
–
A teenager charged with a felony offense pleaded guilty before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Monday, on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500.
Jacob S. Morris, 17, of Hawk Creek Road in London, was ordered to serve a 5-year sentence that was diverted for five years. Morris was originally named in a four-count indictment for theft of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking over $500 for taking $1,100 cash, hiding the gun taken during the incident and trafficking in marijuana, over 8 ounces. That incident took place on May 30, 2019.
Morris pled guilty to the theft over $500 charge with his attorney, Kara Ottis, on Monday afternoon.
However, Morris will not reach legal age until his birthday in late February, which necessitated him being held in the juvenile justice system until that time. Once Morris turns 18 years old, he will be re-sentenced on the charge.
—
Other cases heard in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday included:
• Melinda Jan Johnson was recommended to serve three years in jail for fourth offense DUI, which is a felony offense. She also pled to serve a 12-month sentence for driving on revoked or suspended license. The sentences will run at the same time, giving her a total of three years.
• Holden Baker will have three years of diversion on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. He will undergo an assessment for substance abuse, have no further violations and will pay $250 for legal representation to the Office of Public Advocacy and $155 in court costs.
• Dustin Lee Radford pled to theft by unlawful taking charges from an August incident in which he took several bicycles and a lawn mower. Radford was given five years, which was probated for three years on the condition he comply with the Office of Probation and Parole. He must also pay $750 in restitution to the owner of the stolen bicycles and mower.
• Johnathan Andrew Gray will serve one year in jail after entering a guilty plea to criminal possession of a forged instrument. The charge was originally set at first-degree but was amended to second-degree during Monday's hearing in Laurel Circuit Court. He will be sentenced on the charge on Jan. 27.
