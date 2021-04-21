Woman posts bond in drug case; Over 16 ounces of meth, pills confiscated

A London woman charged with possessing a huge amount of illicit drugs posted a $25,000 cash bond on Monday and was released from jail.
Mary Nantz Caldwell, 53, of 3868 McWhorter Road, posted $25,000 cash bond on multiple drug-related charges following her arrest on April 13. That investigation by London City Police netted nearly 452 grams of suspected meth and an assortment of prescription pills and cash.
According to the police report, Caldwell was seen at a business parking lot, making a transaction with another female. Caldwell then pulled out onto the roadway and swerved into the fast lane, then back into the slow lane. An officer following her noted that her license plate was not illuminated and pulled Caldwell's vehicle over as she traveled from South Laurel Road onto KY 192.
The police report states that because the vehicle was so close to the white line when Caldwell pulled over, Robinson asked her to exit the vehicle. As she did, she put her hands into her pockets - arousing the officer's attention. When asked if she had anything in her pockets, Caldwell pulled out a white grocery bag while Robinson observed pills wrapped inside the bag, which Caldwell reportedly quickly placed back inside her front pocket.
Then Robinson saw a round pipe protruding from Caldwell's right pocket. She was asked to remove the bag from her left pocket, revealing numerous pills inside the bag. While pouring the pills from the bag, Robinson noticed something in Caldwell's right hand - a baggie with a white substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Her right pocket contained a pipe with white residue inside.
That prompted a search of Caldwell's vehicle, in which a backpack containing 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 5.75 grams of suspected marijuana, a scale, 90 Gabapentin tablets, 75 Xanax tablets in bottles with another person's name on the bottles, another pill container with numerous tablets and .62 grams of suspected meth. In addition, small clear baggies and $393 were also located in the backpack. After counting all the pills that Caldwell had in her pocket, it was determined that she had 69 Xanax tablets and 15 Gabapentin tablets.
Caldwell's purse held even more illicit substances - a small scale, a glass pipe with residue, 8 checks in another person's name - with three of those signed - and $2,400 in cash.
Caldwell was then taken to her motel room where she gave consent to search, telling officers that she had more drugs hidden under a pillow. During the search of the room, officers found 430 grams of white crystal substance, numerous clear baggies, 9 Gabapentin pills, 1 burned glass pipe with white residue inside it, and two prescription containers with other people's names on them. All told, Caldwell had 451.89 grams (over 16 ounces) of white crystal substance in her possession.
She was charged with rear license not illuminated, careless driving, third-degree trafficking in controlled substance- over 20 dosage units but under 120; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia - deliver/manufacture; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; and third-degree possession of controlled substance.
