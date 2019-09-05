Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported attempted sexual assault where a woman was driving along KY 192 when a vehicle with red and white flashing lights came up behind her and a man with a knife forced himself into her vehicle.
The female victim reported she had driven her car from a store in London and was traveling out KY 192, approximately three miles west of London, when a car came up from behind her at a high rate of speed, riding her bumper and the vehicle activated red and white flashing lights.
The victim said she pulled off the roadway and a male armed with a large hunting knife jumped in her back seat, forcing her to drive off onto a county road into a large hayfield where he attempted to sexually assault her. The male then forced her to drive back onto KY 192 toward London making her stop along the roadway where he got out to make a phone call, she reported to law enforcement.
The victim said she then sped away driving herself to St. Joseph Hospital London seeking medical attention.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Gary Mehler, Sgt. John Inman, and Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards are investigating after being called to St. Joseph Hospital at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect vehicle is described as a full-size silver or dark gray passenger car that had a red and white flashing light.
Anyone with any information regarding a possible suspect or a possible suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600. Information will be strictly confidential. The investigation is continuing.
