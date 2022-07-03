The second annual Women’s Community Bible Study Series will be hosted at St. William Catholic Church in London on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for six weeks from July 7 - August 11. The series for women is hosted by local churches, is free, and will feature a speaker and light lunch each week. Inspiring music will also be featured weekly. Speakers and topics will include the following:
July 7: Faith — Deneen Howard of New Life
July 14: Leadership and Courage — Deevon Wooton of The Creek
July 21: Mentoring — Sharon Kidd of First Baptist
July 28: Courage and Friendship — Sister Marge Manning of St. William
Aug. 4 : Wisdom — Rev. Griffin Phillips Ryan of First Presbyterian
Aug. 11: Hope — Sherri George of First Methodist
St. William Catholic Church is located at 521 W. Fifth Street in London. Parking is available on the right side of the church, with entry through the double glass doors on the basement level on the rear right side of the church.
All adult women are warmly welcome to attend. Childcare will not be available.
For more details, and direct messaging of questions, please go to Facebook.com/LondonWomensBibleSeries.
