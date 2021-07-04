Women's Community Bible Series to be hosted July 7-August 11  

A Women’s Community Bible Study Series will be hosted at Levi Jackson Park Clubhouse in London on Wednesdays at 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. for six weeks from July 7 - August 11, 2021. The inaugural season of the series for women is hosted by local churches, is free, and will feature a speaker and light lunch each week. Special music will also be featured on select weeks. Speakers and topics will include the following:

Wednesday, July 7 ~ Eve ~ Deevon Wooton of The Creek

Wednesday, July 14 ~ The Woman at the Well

Sharon Kidd of First Baptist

Wednesday, July 21 ~ Sarah ~ Deneen Howard of New Life

Wednesday, July 28 ~ Ruth and Esther

Sherri George of First Methodist

Wednesday, Aug. 4 ~ Mary, Mother of Jesus

Sister Marge Manning of St. Williams

Wednesday, Aug. 11 ~ Mary Magdalene

Rev. Griffin Ryan of First Presbyterian

The Clubhouse is located at Levi Jackson Park at 998 Levi Jackson Road in London. It is the blue building at the top of the hill to the right overlooking the Amphitheater, when entering the park from US Route 25.

All adult women are warmly welcome to attend. No childcare will be available.

For more details and direct messaging of questions, please go to Facebook.com/WomensBibleSeries.

