Women's Community Bible Series to be hosted July 7-August 11  

A Women’s Community Bible Study Series will be hosted at Levi Jackson Park Clubhouse in London on Wednesdays at 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. for six weeks from July 7 - August 11, 2021. The inaugural season of the series for women is hosted by local churches, is free, and will feature a speaker and light lunch each week. Special music will also be featured on select weeks. Speakers and topics will include the following:
Wednesday, July 7 ~ Eve ~ Deevon Wooton of The Creek
Wednesday, July 14 ~ The Woman at the Well
Sharon Kidd of First Baptist
Wednesday, July 21 ~ Sarah ~ Deneen Howard of New Life
Wednesday, July 28 ~ Ruth and Esther
Sherri George of First Methodist
Wednesday, Aug. 4 ~ Mary, Mother of Jesus
Sister Marge Manning of St. Williams
Wednesday, Aug. 11 ~ Mary Magdalene
Rev. Griffin Ryan of First Presbyterian
The Clubhouse is located at Levi Jackson Park at 998 Levi Jackson Road in London. It is the blue building at the top of the hill to the right overlooking the Amphitheater, when entering the park from US Route 25.
All adult women are warmly welcome to attend. No childcare will be available.
For more details and direct messaging of questions, please go to Facebook.com/WomensBibleSeries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.