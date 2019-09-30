It will be a 10-year prison sentence for a Laurel woman found guilty of setting her husband on fire during a domestic dispute in 2017.
Vera Wooten, 42, was formally sentenced in Laurel Circuit Court last Monday, with the judge following the sentence recommended by a grand jury earlier this month.
Wooten was accused of pouring gasoline on her husband after she found him sitting in a vehicle with another woman.
The trial was conducted on Sept. 11, with the seven man, five woman jury hearing evidence from both the prosecution and defense that day. The case went to the jurors around 5:35 p.m. with the guilty verdict of first-degree assault returned in just over 20 minutes later. It took even less time for jurors to set Wooten's penalty at 10 years - the minimum amount of time for that offense.
Wooten told a tale of an abusive relationship between herself and her husband, stating that he also cheated on her numerous times during the marriage. Although a social worker did testify in Wooten's behalf, Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay did not allow that testimony to be considered as an expert on Battered Spouse Syndrome, which Wooten's attorney presented during the closing arguments.
Wooten's now estranged husband was severely burned during the altercation, with burns to over 50 percent of his body. He took the stand against his wife and told jurors the extent of his burns that have him now disabled.
Under Kentucky law, Wooten will have to serve 85 percent - or 8 1/2 years - of that 10-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
