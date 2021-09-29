The 2021 World Chicken Festival was a success again this year, offset with good attendance and weather.
Kim Collier, co-executive director of the London Laurel County Tourism Commission, said the crowd attendance was good on Thursday evening as the festival kicked off in downtown London but was even moreso on Friday and Saturday. Sunday did not bring out crowds as large as the weekend days, although the carnival rides, vendors and gospel singing did draw some last-minute festival goers for the final day.
The World's Largest Skillet was also a busy place for this year's festival, with Collier saying that the chicken supplies were sold out by the end of Saturday evening. The skillet is closed on Sunday.
Vendors also reported good sales over the four-day festival.
"Sales were great with the vendors we heard from," she added.
So did the carnival rides, with ticket sales being up from 2019.
"This was a great year - perfect weather, nice atmosphere and no major issues," Collier said.
This year's festival did bring some changes, however. The Stage of Stars was held at Town Center Park - a plan devised for last year's festival that was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. But this year brought out some new entertainment with the Hogslop String Band, Sawyer Brown and Larkin Poe headlining the shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Sanders Stage, also known as the Kinetic by Windstream/Forcht Broadcasting stage also had large crowds for the entertainers that ranged from Peggy Inks' opening with "I'm not a Spring Chicken Anymore" to the closing acts on Saturday night.
Two new contests were introduced this year - the Chicken Joke contest and the Rooster Tail Mullet contest. Collier said all contests brought out a variety of competitors and that new ideas and contests will always be part of the annual event.
"We will be incorporating new contests and continuing on with the faves," she said.
