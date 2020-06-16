World Chicken Festival cancelled for September 2020

For the first time since its inception in 1989, the World Chicken Festival will not be held this year.
The statement regarding the cancellation of the September event was released on Monday afternoon and outlines the details regarding the decision:
Recently, the Executive Board of the World Chicken Festival (WCF) met to discuss the feasibility of hosting the 2020 World Chicken Festival. In a conscious attempt to ensure the safety and health of volunteers, workers and attendees, the World Chicken Festival organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event slated to take place September 24-27. This decision comes after great debate and discussion about the continued spread of the Coronavirus and the countless unknown variables that accompany hosting an event of this size and magnitude. Issues that were considered during this meeting included: the impossibility of social distancing and temperature/health checks, the unjustified risk of losing money paid to entertainment, and the uncertainty that entertainers, exhibitors, food vendors, and carnival rides would be allowed.
Putting on a festival of this size is a huge responsibility but pales in comparison to the responsibility we have of ensuring the festival can be done safely for all involved. This decision was not taken lightly and was made with the help and guidance of community leaders, local health and safety officials. The WCF organizers are, however, exploring the option of hosting smaller events this Fall.
Please know that we understand people are ready to get out and attend events. We are ready for that too! However, we must follow health and safety guidelines put in place to help stop the spread of this virus.
Plans are already underway for the 2021 World Chicken Festival and we look forward to seeing all of you there!
Kim Collier, co-executive director of the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission, said that the decision to cancel this year's event was a difficult one that came after researching other festivals had nixed their events this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic that instituted social distancing and other safety measures.
Collier said that tourism officials had spoken with state and local leaders as well as health officials regarding the safety of hosting the festival, with the decision being to cancel the large-scale event.
"Health concerns kept coming up like a roadblock when trying to address ideas for a scaled down version," Collier said. "There's just too many variables."
As for the vendors who use the World Chicken Festival as a major fundraiser, Collier added that event planners are offering a refund on their deposits already paid for booth space, or putting that toward the 2021 event.
"Everyone was okay with that," Collier added. "We are down about half as of this time last year on vendors."
Co-executive director Kelly Burton said that offering some of the usual festivities may still be a possibility for this year.
"We are investigating the possibility of continuing the 84 Lumber Chicken Invasion display and have the voting online on the Chicken Festival webpage," Burton added. "The World Chicken Festival provides opportunities for local nonprofits to raise money for their organizations. It saddens me to have to postpone the festival until 2021, but it’s the right thing to do, for the safety of everybody. The festival is not over, just delayed and we are “egg-cited” about showcasing 2021."
