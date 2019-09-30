Photo by Nita Johnson
The Colonel Sanders Look-A-Like contest brought out nine candidates - one of the largest competitions in that contest in several years. Winners were: third place, Randall Garrison, not pictured; second place, Robert Cathers, second from left; and winner, William Wilkerson, fourth from left. All contestants were invited to ride in the KFC float in Saturday's parade. This contest was sponsored by Minuteman Press.
