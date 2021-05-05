A new addition to the London business arena will include Boondock Stop RV Service, which will be located on the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission property.
During April's meeting, board members approved a two-year contract with the owning company, Summit Real Estate, to place units on the tourism commission property which includes the tourist center and Heritage Hills properties. According to the contract, Summit would pay the tourism commission to place units on the property.
A proposal for a property manager at Heritage Hills Banquet Hall was also discussed with the issue tabled until further information can be gathered. The suggestion came from a board member, which presents a conflict of interest. Proposals for a property manager will be sent to individuals and businesses as well as posts on the tourism commission's Facebook and website for proposals for that venture.
Co-Executive Director Kelly Burton also addressed the unauthorized fishing at the Heritage Hills property - a situation that has worsened since the access road (Tom Jensen Highway) was constructed several years ago.
"We've had problems before but it had slowed down until the access road was built," she explained. "Now it's starting again and while I don't mind people fishing, we have safety and liability issues."
That prompted a discussion of installing a gate on the property to ward off unauthorized fishing on the property. Kim Collier, co-executive director, said Burton had been on the property and asked some fisherman to leave the premises for the liability issues. The fisherman became uncooperative, which Collier said placed Burton in a dangerous situation. Burton said prior to the road construction, a gate had been somewhat successful in keeping people out but the situation was worsening once more.
A "pay lake" approach was then discussed, with Burton stating that the effort could serve a dual purpose - allowing people to utilize the lakes as well as generating funds for the tourism commission property.
"We don't want to keep anyone out, but we do have liability issues with people fishing there without permission," she said.
Another issue addressed is the donation of a concrete marker with the handprints of actors in the 1955 movie, "The Kentuckian." Burt Lancaster and Walter Matthau were two of the best known stars of that movie, which was filmed in Levi Jackson Park. The actors stayed at the Town Center motel on Main Street (where Town Center Park is now located), owned by Conrad and Lou Handy. The Handy family recently located the marker and wish to donate it to the park, to be placed near the museum village where much of the movie was made. The tourism commission supported that effort in a unanimous vote.
The renovation of the former Laurel County Fairgrounds - which was included in the transfer of property from the State Parks Division to the City of London in late 2019 - was also addressed. That project, which is being overseen by the London City Tourist Commission, has proposed establishing a fairgrounds board. The board would be comprised of six agencies in the county including city and county tourism, the county extension office, Chamber of Commerce, city council, fiscal court and one community person. Collier nominated county tourism board member Rodney Hendrickson for their representative on that board, which was approved.
The London Tourism Commission also approved a $50,000 sponsorship for this year's World Chicken Festival to the county tourism commission, which plans the event each year. Collier said the completion of the stage at Town Center Park would save the costs of renting a stage area, thus allowing more money toward the entertainment this year.
This year's musical entertainment will feature Wolfpen Branch, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, and Hogslop String Band on Thursday. Rye Davis, who performed during the Heritage Music Series in March, will open the Friday night entertainment, followed by Ian Noe and country music group, Sawyer Brown. Saturday's entertainment will open with Nicholas Jamerson and Mountain Heart. Another group to end this year's event will headline the Saturday entertainment, but has not yet been announced.
