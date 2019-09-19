To kick-off the 30th anniversary of the World Chicken Festival, the London-Laurel Co. D.A.R.E. organization is hosting their annual fundraiser for the Don Wattenbarger scholarship fund on Friday at the London Country Club from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Join us in making a difference for the future of our local youth,” said Chief Darrel Kilburn of the London Police Department.
The D.A.R.E. event is the official golf scramble of the World Chicken Festival. All players will receive goody bags and a chance to win prizes including a hole-in-one from sponsor Don Franklin Ford Lincoln, trophies for the longest drive, closest-to-the-pin, and 1st through 3rd place.
The 18-hole scramble will be played through four-person teams. Check-in registration begins at 8 a.m., with breakfast provided by sponsor State Farm Agent Katee Loftis and Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. Tee time is at 9 a.m. and skirts as well as mulligans are available for purchase for $5. Entrance fees are $200 per-team, with lunch provided by Subway.
For nearly a decade, the London-Laurel Co. D.A.R.E. program, spearheaded by the London Police Department has annually awarded a senior at North and a senior at South Laurel High School $1,000 through the Don Wattenbarger Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is credited to the college of their choice, to help make their future success a reality. Students applying for the scholarship are chosen based off of financial need, community volunteerism, and an essay expressing how D.A.R.E. education has impacted their lives.
D.A.R.E.’s objective is to teach all students good decision-making skills to lead safe, healthy lives free from violence, substance abuse, and other dangerous behaviors.
The London Police Department has been spearheading the local D.A.R.E. program since the early 1980s. To pre-register for the scramble or for more information, call the London Police Department at (606) 878-7004 and ask for Magen, email magenzawko@londonpd.com or visit londonpd.com/daretogolf.
