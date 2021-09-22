London, KY (40741)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.