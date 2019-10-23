World-wide efforts to eradicate polio continue to progress toward their 100% goal. Today, documented "polio-endemic countries" consist of Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Pakistan. That's down from 125 countries in 1988.
That could make us just shrug and say, "Well, no danger here, for me and those I love." Indeed, America has been polio-free since 1979 (last reported case). But considering global travel today, for military, business, or pleasure, the virus could inadvertently be spread. A person can be a carrier even if no symptoms are evident. Highly contagious, it can be spread by poor hygiene, but it may also be present in soil, sewage, or infected water.
Poliomyelitis has a long documented history, all the way back to ancient Egyptian paintings and carvings. Until the mid-20th century, it defied treatment. Today, it is still incurable, so prevention provides the only weapon for attacking the disease.
In the 1950s, the two greatest fears for Americans were the atomic bomb and polio. Children were--and are--at the highest risk for contracting the disease, which can cause death. One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis.
In 1979, Rotary International became involved in the world fight against polio when they signed an agreement with Philippine officials in Manila. That five-year partnership vaccinated 5.3 million children in the Philippines, and expanded in the forty years following to become the endeavor we see today.
In 2017, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative had active campaigns in thirty-nine countries, several of which Americans travel to.
The Initiative, founded in 1988, involves many countries and partners. These include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bloomburg Philanthropies, Korea Foundation for International Health Care, easyJet, etc.
The wild polio virus has three variations, two of which have not been diagnosed since 2015. Eradication efforts focus on the last one, type 1. The virus infects only humans, so efforts are not complicated by animal carriers.
They are, though, hampered by suspicion and distrust in some areas. Volunteers and doctors have been killed by opponents fearing that their efforts are a Western plot to poison people.
In the total project, over $700 million has been spent in the last seven years. The vaccine itself costs about $20 million. The massive amount spent beyond that went mainly to technical assistance (health and immunization professionals), operational support (including house-to-house follow-ups), social mobilization (awareness and benefits campaigns), and surveillance (for disease detection and the Global Polio Laboratory Network).
The Global Polio Eradication Initiative, from 2013 to 2018, made great strides in ending the threat of polio.
This year, there is a new Initiative to eradicate the disease. It has three goals: 1) to eradicate the disease; 2) to collaborate with public health systems beyond the Initiative to strengthen health care systems to help achieve and sustain eradication; 3) to certify, through surveillance, that transmission of the virus has been interrupted and to show that the virus in laboratories has been either destroyed or contained.
The new five-year budget has pledged $4.2 billion to continue and hopefully finally eradicate this disease's threat to our global population. International Rotary's goal is to raise $50 million annually, which will be matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on a 2-to-1 basis.
So how does a small town like London, Kentucky, fit into that larger, world-wide picture? When the London-Corbin clubs combine to host their International Dinner each year, their funds are matched, 2-to-1, by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. That means for $6,000 raised locally, the Rotary Foundation receives $18,000 for the Initiative.
The challenge to eradicate polio is pervasive, because unless everyone is immunized, "it can come back to reinfect places where it was eliminated."
We sit on the brink of the goal that began in 1979. In a world where distrust and unrest seem to increase each year, it is gratifying to see that countries and people around the world can work together to erase a disease that once filled parents with fear every year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.