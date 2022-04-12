Making their second appearance in the annual Redbud Ride this year is the Soldier Recovery Unit from Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.
Robyn Womac, coordinator of the unit, said approximately 20 cyclists will come to London this weekend for the cycling event - which also kicks off their cycling season.
"The Redbud Ride is our first event of the season. We usually do 10 to 12 rides a year but COVID shut down many events and they don't have the sponsorship to continue," she said. "But we're hoping to do at least 6 this year - we only did 4 last year because of COVID."
Referred to as "The Warriors," Womac said the group is comprised of wounded, ill or injured military personnel who have come to the Ft. Campbell unit to heal and recuperate.
"These warriors have either been wounded, are ill with cancer or TBI (traumatic brain injury), or they have been injured and are sent here to recuperate," she explained. "These are all active duty, with the National Guard, Army or Army Reserve. They come to this unit to recuperate and recover. Those who are fully recovered are sent back to active duty."
The Soldier Recovery Unit has one section with which Womac oversees and involves cycling.
"We set goals and train them. Most of them come here straight out of the hospital," she said. "They may have heard from doctors that they can't do this and they can't do that. What we do is show them that they can."
For Womac, that involves cycling activities. For those who have lost limbs, the program offers "adaptive cycling" which provides special bikes.
"We set goals and let them train. We started practicing in mid-March - we usually train for 5 to 6 weeks before a ride," she added.
Participation in cycling helps build not only the physical aspect of healing, but the overall healing as well.
"This aids in the recovery process. This helps them mentally and emotionally as well as giving them the social aspect of healing," Womac said.
The group made its first appearance at last year's ride, with those participants ranging from 19 to 60 years old.
"We don't have anyone that young again this year - they are all between 20 and 60," she said. "They're all pumped up. The people of London treated us so well last year that we knew when we wanted to come back again this year."
Although none of the participants in last year's Ride will be returning, the new cyclists heard many good things about London, the Redbud Ride and the hospitable welcome they received.
"Some of the ones who did the ride last year were here when some of the others came in. They talked so much about how well they were treated that everyone now is excited to come," she continued.
Participants have to be cleared by a physician and physical therapist to participate in the cycling program. Then they are fitted to the special bikes to accommodate their individual needs to take part in the cycling activities.
The Soldier Recovery Unit is encompassing of wounded military personnel across the region.
"The warriors in our program come from Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. This program isn't just for Ft. Campbell or Kentucky. We have regional facilities across the country," Womac explained.
Womac said the warriors are excited about coming to London.
"They've heard such good things. Last year Julie Rea with London Downtown had us special T-shirts printed and all of them wore them. She set us up with a special tent. Everyone - the Chamber of Commerce, City of London, London Downtown and sponsors were so good to us. Everyone really enjoyed themselves and we are happy to come back this year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.