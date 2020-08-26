The changes that armed forces personnel have experienced over the years were the topic of conversation between World War II veteran Dan Hale, who met with active duty Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Fiefhaus on Tuesday afternoon.
Fiefhaus, a graduate of South Laurel High School, joined the Air Force in November 2017 and currently is preparing for her first overseas mission. Hale, at 100 years old, recalled his experiences during the wartime setting, giving Fiefhaus some strong advice for her own future.
"Stay in 20 years and get a paycheck the rest of your life," he said. "You may come back and not get a job."
Hale is one of very few World War II vets left to tell the stories of that time in U.S. history.
"I was in under General Patton. He was a pusher, but we won the war," Hale said.
Although Fiefhaus is nearing the completion of her third year in the Air Force, she already relishes the experiences she has had in her brief career.
"I'm stationed in South Carolina now and will be reporting back Wednesday," she said. "My unit is being deployed overseas in October. So far I've been in Utah, where it is beautiful, and now I'm excited to be going overseas."
The military service, she said, has already allowed her to see sites she thought she'd never travel on her own.
"I really like where I am in South Carolina right now. We're only two hours from the beach so some of us go there," she explained. "But I'm really excited about going overseas and seeing different places, even though the day temperature there is supposed to be around 120 degrees."
Although Fiefhaus cannot disclose the exact location where she will be serving, she said her duties will be the same as those she has performed here.
"We do flight planes - I have to make sure the pilots have had all their training, so they will know what to do if something goes wrong and how to fix it. We have to do the maintenance on the aircraft so if something tears up, we can fix it and get them back on their mission as quickly as possible," she said.
Her job also includes completing the paperwork on the pilots and logging their flight hours. That experience is a determining factor in which personnel fly particular missions and also records their experience in various situations.
Hale's experiences are completely different, although the patriotism between the young Airman and the World War II veteran are basically the same - service to country with respect and discipline.
Hale's military career was not a voluntary one - he was drafted into the Army and spent four years during wartime. He was in Belgium for the Battle of the Bulge, was stationed in France, Ireland, England, and Germany.
"I spent most of my time in Germany," he said. "I was in Czechoslovakia when the war ended but I stayed four more months after that."
Hale, who has a display of medals from his military service, said he believed military service develops the character of young people and wishes that all young people had to serve one year for their country.
"The military teaches you manners," he said. "I think every young person should serve a year in the military."
Though their branches of the military differed, Hale and Fiefhaus both cherish their service. While Hale talked about being amazed at the large number of white faced cattle in France, Fiefhaus talked about how different the mountains in Utah are from her native Kentucky. The two also talked about values and respect - qualities embedded in their hearts through their military service.
Hale and Fiefhaus met for the first time on Tuesday, although their families have known each other for years - describing themselves as "friends and neighbors." With Fiefhaus set to return to duty this week and ship out in October, she wanted to meet Hale and thank him for his service.
Although Hale encouraged Fiefhaus to make a career of the military, she already has some plans for her future.
"I signed up for four years, but I'd like to stay in the Reserves and get my degree in nursing," she said. "I really hope to do both."
Hale agreed with that idea, saying he ended his military service at four years.
"I like to hunt and fish and I wanted to come home and do that," he said.
His own tour of duty began with basic training at Camp Walters, Texas, then on to Ft. Dix, New Jersey. From there he went to New York, went to France on a cargo ship, and traveled through Europe to England, Ireland and France. He also spent 18 months in Iceland.
Fiefhaus has been stationed in Florida, Louisiana, Utah and in Las Vegas - a far cry from her home in Lily. She chose the Air Force and followed in the footsteps of her aunt and an uncle, both of whom served in the U.S. Navy.
But regardless of which branch of military service one chooses, both Hale and Fiefhaus agree on certain basic issues - love and respect for your country and ensuring the freedoms we enjoy continue to future generations.
