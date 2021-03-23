The wall of the Laurel County Annex building sported a variety of pictures on Saturday - pictures dating back nearly a century.
They were not landscapes or historical sites. Instead, they were the pictures depicting the life of Hiram Gilbert who celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday.
Gilbert's friends and family wouldn't allow this momentous occasion to pass unnoticed - family members labored over crock pots and plates of delectables while friends and family sat at the tables decorated with centerpieces from the U.S. Navy and balloons commemorating Gilbert's military service. Gold balloons sat on each side of the guest table where Gilbert and his wife of 37 years, Liza, greeted the dozens of guests arriving to celebrate Gilbert's special day. A cake with three pictures of the guest of honor was placed carefully on the table with gold balloons in the shapes of a one and two zeros let no one doubt the significance of the occasion.
Gilbert, seated in his wheelchair, was more than congenial to those sharing in his special day, chatting with everyone who brought gifts and cards, asking about their family and expressing his pleasure in their attendance.
Born in Clay County on March 20, 1921, Gilbert is one of few World War II veterans still alive to share his stories. He joined the Navy in 1948 and served in the South Pacific and Okinawa and served his country until the war ended. He couldn't recall the name of the ship that brought him home after wartime, but he remembered the sacrifices he made on behalf of his country.
After returning home he attended barber school.
"I got my license in cosmetology too and opened a shop in Ohio," he said. "I barbered for 75 years."
He moved to Kentucky in the 1990s, operating a barber shop in Manchester before moving to London around 1993.
One of 13 children - and the sole sibling still living - Gilbert saw many hard times and is grateful for his long life. He was blessed with one son, Gary, and shares a birthday with his great niece, who called him on Saturday to convey her congratulations. He still holds his ability of playing a banjo dear to his heart and when asked if he was going to play for his birthday, he grinned.
"I was going to bring it today, but they wouldn't let me," he said.
But with or without his banjo, Gilbert's friends and family were grateful to share his special day - one in which his life on a monumental occasion was celebrated with the grandeur in which Gilbert has lived it.
