Yanes viewing new opportunities for Saint Joseph London

While the world deals with the coronavirus, Saint Joseph London President John Yanes is looking forward to building on the success of the hospital and its role in the community that he now calls home.
Yanes stepped to the helm of two hospitals - London and Berea - in September, coming into that role just after the hospital received certification from the Joint Commission for Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) for its orthopedic surgery department. That honor was quickly followed by the London hospital being named as Best Place to Work and receiving a Blue Distinction rating.
Those successes are what drives the staff and administration of the London hospital to continue to grow to serve the needs of the region.
"We have a great team here," Yanes said. "We have excellent nurses and staff who are dedicated to the community and that is reflected in the different designations we've received. The medical staff is excellent, the facility is beautiful and creates a healing environment."
But it is the staff that Yanes praises for their endless dedication to serving the needs of the patients.
He is also very proud of the recent opening of the hospital's 6th Floor as the Progressive Care Unit (PCU) that offers 22 beds for patients who are recovering but don't require the extensive care offered in the Intensive Care Units. The move for the PCU to the 6th Floor also opens up the remainder of the 2nd Floor to establish a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) that will assist those families whose baby needs specialized care. That addition will bring in a new team of neonatal specialists to further serve the needs of the area.
"We deliver an average of 1,200 babies every year and see patients from the six county area. We have 38,000 to 39,000 visits to the emergency room every year - we have one of the busiest ERs in the state," he added. "We are currently working on establishing a Level III trauma center that will elevate the capacity for certain levels of trauma. That will keep us from having to transfer patients to other facilities."
The opening of a medical office adjoining the hospital later this year will further enhance the care provided to the area.
"We serve a six-county area. The new medical offices is 60,000 square feet and will bring all the clinics to one location," Yanes explained. "Some will be diagnostic and will also offer women's diagnostics."
He sees the London facility as a world of opportunity to enhance the healthcare opportunities in the area.
"This is a welcoming community with a lot of great potential," he said. "The hospital stands to gain a lot as the community continues to grow.
Yanes brings much experience to his role as president of the London and Berea hospitals. Prior to joining Saint Joseph Healthcare, he served as CEO of Andalusia Health in Andalusia, Alabama. Combined, he has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry and leading community hospitals.
That career began in Florida where he served as administrator and executive director for the community hospitals as well as healthcare networks in Jacksonville, Daytona Beach and Pompano Beach. He earned two Master degrees from the University of Florida and is a fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives (FACHE) and serves on the College's Regent Advisory Council. Yanes received his certification from the Institute for Health Improvement as a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS). He has received several awards including Top 100 Business Leader and the hospital he lead was recognized as a Top 100 Business. He also received Service and Leadership commendations from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Senate as well as the Ohio House of Representatives. During his tenure, Andalusia Health received the 2016 and 2017 Operational Excellence Award for Top Emergency Department within LifePoint's hospitals, was awarded the 2017 Large Business of the Year from Andalusia Chamber of Commerce and Andalusia Health received the Chest Pain Accreditation and Heart Failure Accreditation.
Yanes is also involved in community activities - a quality that has long defined his character. In addition to being a Rotarian, he served in various organizations including the American Red Cross, Hospital Association, Advisory Board Member of Bowling Green State University-Firelands, and has been a mentor to hospital administration students. He has served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and has been involved in Chamber of Commerce and economic development. He currently serves as a board member on the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the local Rotary Club. He is also a member of St. William Catholic Church in London.
"I like to be involved in the community," Yanes said. "We are part of the Chamber of Commerce and have bought a home here and are happy to make London our new home."
When he is not dealing with the health care industry, Yanes enjoys jogging, cycling, hiking and gardening. He and his wife Cheryl participate in sports activities, spending time with family, friends and the third member of their household - their cockapoo ChaCha. Although he is well aware of the Big Blue Nation fans, he still remains true to his own alma mater, the University of Florida, where he cheers on the Gators' football team.
The Yanes have three adult children. Their oldest son Chris recently graduated from the University of Florida with a master's degree in architecture and a master's degree in urban planning. Chris was married in 2019 to his wife Paulette and the couple reside in Tampa, Florida. Son Julian is enrolled at the University of Cincinnati and plans to graduate this year with a double major - bachelor's degree in finance and bachelor's degree in marketing. Their daughter Catherine is a freshman at the University of Missouri where she is pursuing a degree in communications and public relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.