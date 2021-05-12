Photos by Nita Johnson
The Spring Campers Yard Sale at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park was held on Friday and Saturday with a wide range of offerings. The twice-yearly event is held in spring and fall at the campgrounds, with the public welcomed to attend. This year's bargain hunter had multiple choices in clothing, home decor, signs, handmade furniture, baby items, toys, bicycles, scooters, books, collectibles and scores of other items to suit the ordinary and extraordinary tastes. The Fall Campers Yard Sale is set for Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
